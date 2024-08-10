HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HCP. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research cut HashiCorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair cut HashiCorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,890,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,563,273. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.07 and a beta of 1.25. HashiCorp has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $34.05.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $160.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.39 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. Research analysts forecast that HashiCorp will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 48,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,598,309.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,416,955.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 48,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,598,309.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,416,955.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $166,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,459.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 392,820 shares of company stock valued at $13,143,824. 22.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in HashiCorp by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,821,000 after buying an additional 63,879 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,775,000 after purchasing an additional 254,720 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 11.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 221,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,217,000. Finally, GGV Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. GGV Capital LLC now owns 658,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,579,000 after purchasing an additional 29,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

