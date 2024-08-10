HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Krystal Biotech in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the company will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Krystal Biotech’s current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.91 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.47 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $8.61 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $8.73 EPS.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KRYS. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $153.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target (up from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.63.

Krystal Biotech Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $182.17. 144,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,286. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.42 and a beta of 0.84. Krystal Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $93.95 and a fifty-two week high of $219.34.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $70.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70283900.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $4,394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,525,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,189,020.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $4,394,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,525,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,189,020.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total value of $3,282,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Krystal Biotech

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $8,976,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 724,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,862,000 after acquiring an additional 383,495 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $1,973,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 128.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 18,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,435,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,182,000 after purchasing an additional 35,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.