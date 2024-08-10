HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $55.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.22) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.67) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.94) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.76) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BCYC. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.75.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

BCYC stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.19. 222,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,001. The company has a market capitalization of $992.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a current ratio of 10.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.46. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $27.24.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.33. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 404.14% and a negative return on equity of 49.35%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 million. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,194 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $62,730.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,543,252.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,555 shares of company stock valued at $89,460. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 16.3% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 0.6% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 888,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 139,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.