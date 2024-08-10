HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RZLT. Craig Hallum began coverage on Rezolute in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on Rezolute in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading began coverage on Rezolute in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Rezolute in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Rezolute presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.43.

Rezolute Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Rezolute stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $4.35. 204,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,177. Rezolute has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $174.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average of $3.01.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). Analysts predict that Rezolute will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rezolute

In related news, CFO Daron Evans bought 40,000 shares of Rezolute stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $161,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 57,124 shares of company stock valued at $220,314 in the last ninety days. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rezolute

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rezolute in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rezolute in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Rezolute in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rezolute in the first quarter valued at about $510,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rezolute Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

