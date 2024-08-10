HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA)

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Protara Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.12) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.14) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.96) EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Protara Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Get Protara Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TARA

Protara Therapeutics Price Performance

TARA remained flat at $1.90 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 213,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,171. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.98. Protara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $5.24.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.37. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Protara Therapeutics will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 70,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $230,376.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 248,588 shares of company stock valued at $671,847. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 202,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 14,037 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 77.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 65,800 shares during the period. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.