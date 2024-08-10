HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

Spero Therapeutics Stock Performance

SPRO traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,478. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51. Spero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $69.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.63.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. Spero Therapeutics had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $10.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 762,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 418,742 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 873,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 11,210 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 975,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 121,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, an intravenous-administered antibiotic against MDR Gram-negative pathogens comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacterales (CRE), acinetobacter baumannii, and pseudomonas aeruginosa, as well as negative bacterial infections in the hospital setting; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic agent for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

See Also

