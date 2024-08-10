HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.
SPRO traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,478. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51. Spero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $69.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.63.
Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. Spero Therapeutics had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $10.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, an intravenous-administered antibiotic against MDR Gram-negative pathogens comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacterales (CRE), acinetobacter baumannii, and pseudomonas aeruginosa, as well as negative bacterial infections in the hospital setting; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic agent for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.
