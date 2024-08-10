Head-To-Head Analysis: Golden Arrow Merger (NASDAQ:GAMC) and Braskem (OTCMKTS:BRKMY)

Golden Arrow Merger (NASDAQ:GAMC – Get Free Report) and Braskem (OTCMKTS:BRKMY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Golden Arrow Merger has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braskem has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Golden Arrow Merger and Braskem’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Arrow Merger N/A N/A -$1.47 million N/A N/A Braskem $18.79 billion 0.13 $773.65 million $1.23 5.03

Analyst Recommendations

Braskem has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Arrow Merger.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Golden Arrow Merger and Braskem, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Arrow Merger 0 0 0 0 N/A Braskem 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Golden Arrow Merger and Braskem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Arrow Merger N/A N/A -24.61% Braskem 3.18% 26.96% 3.00%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.5% of Golden Arrow Merger shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Braskem shares are held by institutional investors. 77.4% of Golden Arrow Merger shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Braskem shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Braskem beats Golden Arrow Merger on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Arrow Merger

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring companies in the healthcare and healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. is a subsidiary of Golden Arrow Sponsor, LLC.

About Braskem

Braskem S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico segments. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers. The Polyolefins segment produces and sells polyethylene and polypropylene. The Vinyls segment produces and sells polyvinyl chloride, caustic soda, and chloride. The United States and Europe segment produces and sells polypropylene in the United States and Europe. The Mexico segment produces and sells polyethylene. The company also produces basic petrochemicals; imports and exports chemicals, petrochemicals, and fuels; produces, supplies, and sells utilities, such as steam, water, compressed air, and industrial gases; and provides industrial services. The company was formerly known as Copene Petroquímica do Nordeste S.A. and changed its name to Braskem S.A. in 2002. Braskem S.A. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Braskem S.A. is a subsidiary of Odebrecht S.A.

