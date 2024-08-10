Head to Head Review: Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) and Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO)

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) and Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.3% of Cognition Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of Lexeo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of Cognition Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Lexeo Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cognition Therapeutics and Lexeo Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cognition Therapeutics N/A N/A -$25.79 million ($0.92) -0.59 Lexeo Therapeutics $650,000.00 582.87 -$66.39 million ($22.29) -0.52

Profitability

Cognition Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lexeo Therapeutics. Cognition Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lexeo Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Cognition Therapeutics and Lexeo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cognition Therapeutics N/A -98.65% -73.41% Lexeo Therapeutics N/A -155.79% -51.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cognition Therapeutics and Lexeo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cognition Therapeutics 0 2 5 0 2.71 Lexeo Therapeutics 0 0 8 1 3.11

Cognition Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,361.72%. Lexeo Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 91.30%. Given Cognition Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Cognition Therapeutics is more favorable than Lexeo Therapeutics.

Summary

Lexeo Therapeutics beats Cognition Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

About Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene. It also develops LX1001, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of APOE4 homozygous; LX1020, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of APOE4 homozygous; LX1021 for the treatment of APOE4 homozygotes; and LX1004 for the treatment of CLN2 Batten disease. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

