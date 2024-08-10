Hempalta (CVE:HEMP) Stock Price Down 20%

Hempalta Corp. (CVE:HEMP – Get Free Report) fell 20% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 8,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 10,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Hempalta Stock Up 58.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.19.

About Hempalta

(Get Free Report)

Hempalta Corp., an agricultural cleantech company, produces and processes industrial hemp in North America. It manufactures products using a process known as HempTrain that enables to produce a range of hemp-based commercial and consumer products. The company also engages in the hemp carbon credit market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hempalta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hempalta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.