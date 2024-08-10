Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $891.86

Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 891.86 ($11.40) and traded as low as GBX 877.88 ($11.22). Henderson Smaller Companies shares last traded at GBX 891 ($11.39), with a volume of 65,059 shares traded.

Henderson Smaller Companies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £669.52 million, a PE ratio of -1,107.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 892.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 828.28.

Get Henderson Smaller Companies alerts:

Henderson Smaller Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 19.50 ($0.25) per share. This is a positive change from Henderson Smaller Companies’s previous dividend of $7.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. Henderson Smaller Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,333.33%.

Henderson Smaller Companies Company Profile

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Smaller Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Smaller Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.