Henry Schein, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Henry Schein in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $5.16 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.74 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HSIC. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Baird R W raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.90.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

HSIC traded up $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $68.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,399,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,769. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Henry Schein by 104.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 16.8% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

