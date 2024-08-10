Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $38.51, but opened at $33.40. Hilton Grand Vacations shares last traded at $35.17, with a volume of 141,347 shares.

The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.27). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HGV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 131,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 71,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 15,930 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth about $918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.80.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.