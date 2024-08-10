Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Stock Holdings Increased by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.5% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Melanie Healey purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,371.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE HLT traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,302. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $229.03. The firm has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.94.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLT shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.