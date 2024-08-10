Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of HLT stock traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $206.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,210,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,302. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.05 and its 200 day moving average is $206.07. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $146.00 and a one year high of $229.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLT shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hilton Worldwide

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, Director Melanie Healey acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $199.65 per share, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,371.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.