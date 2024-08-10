Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.02-0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of decline 12-17% sequentially to ~$198.9-210.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $242.79 million. Himax Technologies also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.015-0.045 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Himax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies Price Performance

HIMX traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.55. 621,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,461. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $969.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 2.21. Himax Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $8.73.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $239.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Himax Technologies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.09%. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.70%.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.