Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Now Covered by Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

NYSE HMN traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.74. 200,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,587. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Horace Mann Educators has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $39.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.27.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $388.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth $320,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth $823,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth $667,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

