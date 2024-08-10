Horizen (ZEN) Price Reaches $8.66 on Top Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Horizen has a market capitalization of $132.49 million and $8.66 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for about $8.66 or 0.00014188 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00067708 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00038183 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000406 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,306,138 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

