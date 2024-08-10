HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Cut to $570.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $635.00 to $570.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HUBS. Barclays lowered their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp raised shares of HubSpot from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $725.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.52.

NYSE HUBS traded down $3.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $472.61. 600,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.34 and a beta of 1.60. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $407.23 and a 1-year high of $693.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $536.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $590.11.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total value of $2,427,199.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,197,317.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total value of $2,427,199.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,197,317.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,875 shares of company stock valued at $26,879,025 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot by 1,125.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 1,380.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

