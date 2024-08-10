HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Raised to “Sector Weight” at KeyCorp

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $460.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on HubSpot from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on HubSpot from $798.00 to $767.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.52.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HubSpot

HubSpot Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of HubSpot stock traded down $3.74 on Thursday, hitting $472.61. 600,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,662. The company has a fifty day moving average of $536.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $590.11. HubSpot has a one year low of $407.23 and a one year high of $693.85. The company has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $179,416.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,484.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $672,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,715 shares in the company, valued at $26,507,052. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $179,416.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,484.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,875 shares of company stock worth $26,879,025 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 14.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HubSpot

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.