HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.17) EPS.

HubSpot Stock Performance

HUBS stock traded down $3.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $472.61. 600,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,662. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $407.23 and a 1-year high of $693.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $536.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $590.11. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of -178.34 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.85, for a total value of $14,671,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,348,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,618,983.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $179,416.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,484.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.85, for a total value of $14,671,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,348,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,618,983.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,875 shares of company stock valued at $26,879,025. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on HUBS. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $635.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $725.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.52.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

