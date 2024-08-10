HubSpot’s (HUBS) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $700.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HUBS. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on HubSpot from $798.00 to $767.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.52.

HubSpot Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of HubSpot stock traded down $3.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $472.61. 600,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,662. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $407.23 and a twelve month high of $693.85. The company has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of -178.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $536.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $590.11.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.17) EPS. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $179,416.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,484.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $179,416.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,484.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total transaction of $4,014,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 518,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,707,645.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,875 shares of company stock worth $26,879,025 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,829,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,025,964,000 after acquiring an additional 39,098 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,933,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,211,535,000 after purchasing an additional 176,336 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in HubSpot by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,088,119,000 after purchasing an additional 626,977 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 62.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,577,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $988,406,000 after buying an additional 604,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,236,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Stories

