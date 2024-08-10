Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Receives C$14.73 Average PT from Brokerages

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.73.

Several research firms have issued reports on HBM. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Up 1.3 %

HBM opened at C$9.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$11.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.52. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$5.46 and a 1-year high of C$14.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72. The company has a market cap of C$3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.18. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of C$707.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$635.57 million. Equities research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.7249725 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total value of C$272,496.23. In related news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$76,362.00. Also, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total value of C$272,496.23. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

