Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.50), Zacks reports. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Hudson Pacific Properties updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.080-0.120 EPS.

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE HPP traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $4.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,824,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,392. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $660.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Hudson Pacific Properties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.52.

Insider Transactions at Hudson Pacific Properties

In other news, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $518,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,996.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 13,420 shares of company stock valued at $59,912. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

