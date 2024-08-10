Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) PT Lowered to $10.00 at B. Riley

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hudson Technologies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HDSN. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Hudson Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Hudson Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Hudson Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Shares of HDSN stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $7.85. 407,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,490. The stock has a market cap of $357.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.26. Hudson Technologies has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $15.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.56.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $75.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.63 million. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 21.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hudson Technologies will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hudson Technologies news, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,937.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDSN. New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $11,564,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $4,549,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,019,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,747,000 after purchasing an additional 364,117 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 676,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after acquiring an additional 302,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

