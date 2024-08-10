Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA cut its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,294 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Humana were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $1,977,000. Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at about $540,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 42,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,359,000 after acquiring an additional 13,356 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Humana by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,462,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Humana from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Humana from $396.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price target for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.55.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $350.83. 628,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,164. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.61 and a 1-year high of $530.54. The firm has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

