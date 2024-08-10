ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Price Target Increased to $158.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.46% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.33.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ICUI

ICU Medical Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ICUI traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,822. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.24 and a 200 day moving average of $108.02. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.33 and a beta of 0.69. ICU Medical has a 1 year low of $78.28 and a 1 year high of $153.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.64 million. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ICU Medical will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total transaction of $31,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,129 shares in the company, valued at $223,438.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ICU Medical news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total transaction of $31,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,438.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 12,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $1,303,429.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,889 shares of company stock worth $1,630,340. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICU Medical

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ICU Medical by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,440,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $243,438,000 after buying an additional 315,103 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,669,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 539.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,009 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,655,000 after purchasing an additional 149,313 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 109.4% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 278,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,882,000 after purchasing an additional 145,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the first quarter valued at about $15,425,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICU Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.