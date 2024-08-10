Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.40.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Immunovant

Immunovant Stock Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ IMVT traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,555. Immunovant has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $45.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.59.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Immunovant news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $119,845.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 355,414 shares in the company, valued at $10,538,025.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Immunovant news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $119,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 355,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,538,025.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jay S. Stout sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $78,088.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,145.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,927 shares of company stock worth $1,599,990 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Immunovant

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 216.7% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 288.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunovant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.