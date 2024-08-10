Indiana Resources Limited (ASX:IDA) Insider Buys A$35,100.00 in Stock

Indiana Resources Limited (ASX:IDA – Get Free Report) insider Bronwyn Barnes acquired 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$35,100.00 ($22,792.21).

Indiana Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Indiana Resources Company Profile

Indiana Resources Limited operates as a gold exploration company in Australia. It primarily holds interests in the Gawler Craton gold project that covers an area of 5,713 square kilometers located in South Australia. The company was formerly known as IMX Resources Limited and changed its name to Indiana Resources Limited in June 2016.

