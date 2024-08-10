Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Downgraded by Cormark to “Hold”

Cormark lowered shares of Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

INE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.25.

Innergex Renewable Energy Price Performance

TSE:INE traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$9.63. 515,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,233. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of C$7.05 and a one year high of C$13.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 546.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.34.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.11). Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of C$242.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.0799919 EPS for the current year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is currently -56.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Innergex Renewable Energy

In other news, Director Patrick Loulou bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.25 per share, with a total value of C$112,750.00. Corporate insiders own 20.44% of the company’s stock.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

