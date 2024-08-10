Insider Buying: Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Insider Buys $40,340.00 in Stock

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) insider Ryan J. Faulkingham bought 2,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.17 per share, for a total transaction of $40,340.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,111.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CODI traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,371. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.65. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $25.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is 588.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter worth about $1,018,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 186.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,368,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,932,000 after purchasing an additional 890,413 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Compass Diversified by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

