Insider Buying: Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) Insider Acquires £29,400 in Stock

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM – Get Free Report) insider Ian Bull bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 294 ($3.76) per share, with a total value of £29,400 ($37,571.88).

Domino’s Pizza Group Trading Up 4.4 %

DOM opened at GBX 294.40 ($3.76) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 315.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 333.42. Domino’s Pizza Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 275 ($3.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 423.20 ($5.41). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,051.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Domino’s Pizza Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,928.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DOM shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Tuesday. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.13) price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 400 ($5.11) price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 433.75 ($5.54).

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

