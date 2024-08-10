Insider Buying: Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Acquires 8,951 Shares of Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 8,951 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $120,838.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,123,065 shares in the company, valued at $163,661,377.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 7th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 6,933 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.13 per share, for a total transaction of $97,963.29.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 9,024 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $134,999.04.

Donegal Group Stock Performance

Shares of DGICA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,254. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.70. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $475.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.94 and a beta of -0.05.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Donegal Group had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $246.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 431.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donegal Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 170.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 111,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

