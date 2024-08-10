Insider Buying: Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) CEO Acquires $3,334,590.00 in Stock

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) CEO Frank J. Fertitta III bought 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.77 per share, for a total transaction of $3,334,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,048,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,823,940.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

RRR stock opened at $54.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.51. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.82 and a 52 week high of $63.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 2.04.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.80 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 87.05%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RRR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Red Rock Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRR. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 10,409,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,672,000 after acquiring an additional 50,246 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,136,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,292,000 after buying an additional 209,593 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,373,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,582,000 after purchasing an additional 413,871 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,386,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,951,000 after purchasing an additional 32,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,196,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,706,000 after buying an additional 251,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

