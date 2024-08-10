Insider Buying: Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Senior Officer Buys C$29,367.20 in Stock

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Christine Ezinga acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.67 per share, with a total value of C$29,367.20.

Christine Ezinga also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 6th, Christine Ezinga purchased 15,570 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.58 per share, with a total value of C$55,740.60.

Tamarack Valley Energy stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$3.84. 1,303,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,165,336. The firm has a market cap of C$2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a 1-year low of C$2.76 and a 1-year high of C$4.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.64.

Tamarack Valley Energy ( TSE:TVE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$393.34 million for the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 5.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.1262263 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.22%.

TVE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins set a C$5.00 price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.00.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

