Insider Selling: Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) CEO Sells 28,000 Shares of Stock

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) CEO Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $1,213,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,043 shares in the company, valued at $8,888,614.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sarah Boyce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 9th, Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $1,118,040.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Sarah Boyce sold 164,233 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $6,582,458.64.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $767,760.00.

Avidity Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of RNA opened at $46.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.93. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $48.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,103.78% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Institutional Trading of Avidity Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Avidity Biosciences by 15,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 456.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 25.9% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $205,000.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

