Insider Selling: Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Insider Sells 22,139 Shares of Stock

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) insider Loic Eloy sold 22,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $219,397.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,640.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE MIR traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $10.23. 581,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,930. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.45.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $207.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,308,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,272,000 after buying an additional 159,404 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies during the first quarter valued at $122,546,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 20.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,111,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,966 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,847,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,933,000 after purchasing an additional 474,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,395,000 after purchasing an additional 493,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

