Insider Selling: Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Insider Sells 22,139 Shares of Stock

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) insider Loic Eloy sold 22,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $219,397.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,640.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Mirion Technologies Stock Performance
NYSE MIR traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $10.23. 581,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,930. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.45.
Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $207.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Mirion Technologies Company Profile
Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.
