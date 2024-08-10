Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $2,742,523.68 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,062 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.64, for a total transaction of $2,742,523.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,631,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,579,503.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Morningstar stock opened at $305.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 61.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.71. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.38 and a 52 week high of $330.22.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $571.90 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Morningstar by 197.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 4,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 272,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 0.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,099,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 229.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 44.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

