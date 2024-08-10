Insider Selling: Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) EVP Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total value of $17,755,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,055,533.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lee Klarich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 8th, Lee Klarich sold 125,866 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $42,165,110.00.

On Thursday, June 6th, Lee Klarich sold 800 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.21, for a total transaction of $240,168.00.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $331.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $322.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.30. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.17 and a 52 week high of $380.84. The company has a market cap of $107.33 billion, a PE ratio of 48.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Daiwa America raised Palo Alto Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $384.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,563,020,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,616,803 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $771,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,569,859 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,129,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,127 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 359.3% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 957,699 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $282,406,000 after acquiring an additional 749,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $177,933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

