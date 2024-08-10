Insider Selling: RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Director Sells $831,720.00 in Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) Director Edward Stewart sold 3,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.24, for a total value of $831,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,672,607.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

RBC Bearings Stock Down 0.3 %

RBC Bearings stock opened at $277.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $281.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.18. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $214.14 and a 52 week high of $309.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.65 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its position in RBC Bearings by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RBC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. William Blair initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $328.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RBC Bearings

About RBC Bearings

(Get Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.