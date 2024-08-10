Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Sells $46,530.00 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $46,530.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,091,126.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $54,990.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $48,585.00.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPT traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $31.71. 353,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 1.00. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Sprout Social’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 2,935.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 208,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,790,000 after purchasing an additional 201,307 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after buying an additional 41,834 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sprout Social by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 74,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 46,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 642.5% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 18,890 shares in the last quarter.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Stories

