Insider Selling: The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) CEO Sells $579,852.00 in Stock

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $579,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,950,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,724,250.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BKE opened at $41.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.14. The Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $30.31 and a one year high of $48.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.23.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). Buckle had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $262.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Buckle’s payout ratio is 33.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKE. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Buckle by 60,000.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 527.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 321.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Buckle by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Buckle during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Buckle from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

