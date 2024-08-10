Insider Selling: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $1,003,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,243,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,580,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $50.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.67. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.52 and a 1-year high of $54.56.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.12. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 121.57% and a negative return on equity of 266.02%. The business had revenue of $147.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.25) earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 513.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 507,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,677,000 after buying an additional 424,476 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 214,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,269,000 after buying an additional 25,144 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,400,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,096,000 after acquiring an additional 17,362 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 221,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 38,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 19,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

