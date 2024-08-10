Insider Selling: UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) EVP Sells $150,890.31 in Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) EVP John Pauls sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $150,890.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,656.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

UMB Financial Price Performance

UMBF stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.35. 282,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,651. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.84. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.80. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $57.91 and a one year high of $105.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $390.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.96 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.72%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UMBF. Piper Sandler increased their price target on UMB Financial from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UMB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UMB Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMB Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in UMB Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,842,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,903,000 after buying an additional 23,689 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,997,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,875,000 after purchasing an additional 265,399 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in UMB Financial by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 428,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,837,000 after buying an additional 121,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,705,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,321,000 after acquiring an additional 394,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

(Get Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.