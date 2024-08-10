Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.00

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$22.00 and last traded at C$246.17, with a volume of 227155 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$242.94.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$261.00 to C$269.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Desjardins boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$241.00 to C$264.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cormark lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$270.00 to C$282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$260.18.

The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$234.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$226.53. The company has a market cap of C$43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.43 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.33 billion. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Intact Financial Co. will post 14.6728435 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Frédéric Cotnoir sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$228.12, for a total value of C$501,861.80. In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Frédéric Cotnoir sold 2,200 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$228.12, for a total transaction of C$501,861.80. Also, Senior Officer Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$228.09, for a total transaction of C$2,280,886.00. Insiders sold 32,200 shares of company stock worth $7,309,123 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

