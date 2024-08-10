Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

INTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.04.

Get Intel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intel

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.71. 76,394,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,828,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. Intel has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day moving average of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.