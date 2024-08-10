IOTA (MIOTA) Trading Up 1.1% Over Last Week

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 10th. In the last week, IOTA has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One IOTA coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $463.06 million and approximately $4.95 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000713 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000876 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000017 BTC.
About IOTA
MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,382,607,068 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling IOTA
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.
