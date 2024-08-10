iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI) Shares Up 0.1%

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.87 and last traded at $25.87. Approximately 2,610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.85.

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDI. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 61,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

About iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets investment-grade corporate bond, while using swaps to hedge inflation risk.

