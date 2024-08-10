iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Holdings Lowered by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IMCB. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,659,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 498.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 166,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,152,000 after purchasing an additional 138,987 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 377,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,325,000 after buying an additional 61,210 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after buying an additional 32,588 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,635,000. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IMCB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.64. 5,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,410. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $55.98 and a 1-year high of $73.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.16 million, a PE ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.