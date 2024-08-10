iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK) Trading 2.3% Higher

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $107.75 and last traded at $107.75. 4,132 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 8,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.35.

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.68. The company has a market cap of $210.89 million, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Get iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 154,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF accounts for 8.4% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. owned 7.92% of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF worth $16,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (TOK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. TOK was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.