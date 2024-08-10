iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $20,587,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 24,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,609.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 85,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,336,000 after buying an additional 80,831 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

IWN traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.93. 1,194,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,572. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.97 and a 1 year high of $174.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

